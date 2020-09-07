Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $72.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $43.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 21,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

