Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.35 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $72.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $43.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $294.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.62 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 21,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit