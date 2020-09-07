Analysts Expect MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MTS Systems’ earnings. MTS Systems reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTS Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTS Systems.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSC. Colliers Securities began coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in MTS Systems by 86.6% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MTS Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSC traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

