Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $21.57

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,140,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,611. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 191,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,883 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

