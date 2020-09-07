Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT at $32.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

