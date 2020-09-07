Analysts Set Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $43.80

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 191,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,779. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

