Analysts Set Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.59. 433,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

