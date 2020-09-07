Analysts Set Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price at $22.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.59. 433,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit