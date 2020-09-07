Analysts Set Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Target Price at $9.13

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBBP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. 411,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The stock has a market cap of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 76,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

