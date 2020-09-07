Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$14.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

