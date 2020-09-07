Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Arca Continental SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of EMBVF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Arca Continental SAB de CV

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit