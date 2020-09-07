Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Arca Continental SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of EMBVF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

