Arcblock Market Capitalization Hits $12.54 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.54 million and $6.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LBank, OKEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00120739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.01682837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00214456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00170636 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bithumb, LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

