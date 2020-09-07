Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,737,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,045 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 5.35% of Arch Capital Group worth $622,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after buying an additional 7,538,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 280,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,306. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

