Arweave (AR) Price Tops $4.63 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00045631 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $154.78 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.00 or 0.05119392 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035090 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052760 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

