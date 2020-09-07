ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 884.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

