ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €305.64 ($359.58).

