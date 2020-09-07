ASOS (LON:ASC) Given New GBX 4,900 Price Target at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 21st. Investec upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($46.81) to GBX 4,820 ($62.98) in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,564.35 ($59.64).

ASC opened at GBX 4,599 ($60.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,022.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,150 ($67.29).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

