Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $66.01. 8,762,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

