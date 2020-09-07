Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

