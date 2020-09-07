Asset Management Group Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,689. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.