Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 314,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 797,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.21. 4,346,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

