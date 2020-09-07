Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after buying an additional 1,231,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,503,000 after buying an additional 328,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.28. 4,930,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,091. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $146.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

