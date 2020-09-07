Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 916 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Facebook by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 37,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 25,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

