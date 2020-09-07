Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 239.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $196,011,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 942,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,640. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.