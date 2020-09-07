Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

