Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $4.08 on Monday, hitting $604.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,580. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $629.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.43 and its 200-day moving average is $521.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

