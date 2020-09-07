Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV opened at $77.83 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.