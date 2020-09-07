Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. 2,924,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $7,951,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.