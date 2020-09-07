Aventus Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,574.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Aventus has a market cap of $1.40 million and $28,574.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.89 or 0.05119412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

AVT is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

