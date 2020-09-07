B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RILY opened at $26.40 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 9,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $213,966.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 70,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,897 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

