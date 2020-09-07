Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.31 ($119.19).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €113.55 ($133.59) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.18. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

