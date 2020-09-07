BaaSid (BAAS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $62,086.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.01730967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00213922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00169254 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid was first traded on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

