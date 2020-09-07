Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.93% of Ceridian HCM worth $224,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,241,124 shares of company stock worth $599,535,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. 1,760,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

