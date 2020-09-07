Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming accounts for about 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Penn National Gaming worth $370,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,721. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

