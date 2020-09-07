Bamco Inc. NY Buys 40,574 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $124,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,148 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after acquiring an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.26. The stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -130.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $93,059.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937 over the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

