Bamco Inc. NY Buys 969 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $155,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 86.5% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 129.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 184.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $16.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,115. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

