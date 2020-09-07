Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,892 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.16% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $151,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,384,000 after buying an additional 125,334 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 529,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $118.80. 213,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,685. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $132.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

