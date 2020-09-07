Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.65% of Verisign worth $154,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after buying an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.54. 978,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.56. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.