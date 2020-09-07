Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 5.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 5.34% of CoStar Group worth $1,493,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CoStar Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $18.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $826.89. The stock had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.05. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

