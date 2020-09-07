Bamco Inc. NY Has $117.36 Million Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.35% of ASGN worth $117,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 35,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 103.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $407,976.45. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,906 shares of company stock worth $9,777,821. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,330. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

