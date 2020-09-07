Bamco Inc. NY Has $327.22 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.95% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $327,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.66. The stock had a trading volume of 432,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,879. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $288.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

