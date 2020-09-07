Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $124,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.53. 446,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,085. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

