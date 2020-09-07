Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.25% of Equinix worth $156,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170,247 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,934,000 after acquiring an additional 145,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,915 shares of company stock worth $6,063,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

Equinix stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $752.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $770.59 and a 200-day moving average of $687.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

