Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 183,263 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183,263 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $458,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.39. 15,885,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

