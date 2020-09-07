Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.84% of Teladoc Health worth $129,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,898 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

NYSE TDOC traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,279. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

