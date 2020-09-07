Bamco Inc. NY Sells 177,953 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177,953 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 2.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.50% of Gartner worth $703,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

