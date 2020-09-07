Bamco Inc. NY Sells 426 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for 3.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 11.21% of Vail Resorts worth $822,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,089 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,088,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

NYSE:MTN traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.72. 339,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

