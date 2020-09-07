Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. BIO-TECHNE comprises about 1.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 3.97% of BIO-TECHNE worth $400,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.22. 152,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens cut BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

