Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up 2.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.92% of ANSYS worth $731,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $10.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.21. 586,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.56. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

