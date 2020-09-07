Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.93% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $371,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,049,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $13.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $949.26. 107,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $937.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $789.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

