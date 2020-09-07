Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,651 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander-Chile makes up 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 154.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.90. 348,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

