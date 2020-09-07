Bank of Marin Bancorp’s (BMRC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.